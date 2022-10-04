Mario Lemieux Foundation joins forces with Children's Hospital for new cancer research institute

Lemieux Foundation and UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation team up on new project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mario Lemieux Foundation and the UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation are teaming up to help young patients battling cancer.

The foundations are creating a new pediatric cancer research institute.

The hospital says science, research and medicine have come along way with treating childhood cancers, with 80% of patients recovering.

But that's just not enough and they plan to continue their trials and research.

"The Mario Lemeiux Foundation Institute for Pediatric Cancer Research will allow us to do this work," Dr. Linda McAllister-Lucas, of Children's Hospital, said. "We are going to support the best and the brightest of the future cancer researchers here at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh."

The Mario Lemieux Foundation has partnered with the hospital for years and that includes creating Austin's Playroom for patients and the Lemieux Sibling Center.