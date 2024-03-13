Over 200 pounds of marijuana worth $400K found during traffic stop Westmoreland County, police say

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two people are facing charges after police said they found more than 200 pounds of marijuana worth about $400,000 during a traffic stop in Westmoreland County.

Pennsylvania State Police pulled over the vehicle for a traffic violation on I-76 eastbound near the turnpike interchange in Hempfield Township on Monday, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said.

After police pulled the vehicle over, authorities said troopers saw "multiple indicators of criminal activity." A police K-9 was called in and alerted to the smell of drugs in the vehicle, authorities said.

While executing a search warrant, troopers said they found 273 pounds of marijuana inside the vehicle as well as two handguns. Authorities estimate the marijuana had a street value of $400,000.

Police arrested Qingxue Guo of Texas and Tingting Huang. They're facing manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver charges. Guo also admitted the guns were his despite not having a license to carry concealed firearms, police said.

Court paperwork shows they both have preliminary hearings scheduled on March 20.