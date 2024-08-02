Watch CBS News
Mariah Carey bringing 2024 Christmas Tour to Pittsburgh later this year

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If Santa Claus won't make you happy with a toy on Christmas Day, how about Mariah Carey, the "Queen of Christmas" in Pittsburgh during the holiday season? 

On Friday morning, Mariah Carey announced her 2024 Christmas Tour and she will be making a stop at PPG Paints Arena on December 11. 

Tickers will go on sale beginning with the Verizon presale on Tuesday, August 6 and for the rest of the week, additional presales will take place. 

Then, on Friday, August 9, tickets will be on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. on Live Nation

Fans can also purchase VIP packages which include premium tickets, access to the pre-show VIP lounge, VIP merchandise, and more. You can learn more about those tickets at this link

Carey's tour comes as she celebrates 30 years of the iconic, Christmas smash hit All I Want For Christmas Is You. 

Live Nation says this concert will be Carey's grandest holiday spectacle to date and it's the "first of many surprises she has in store to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her legendary album." 

The tour kicks off on November 6 in Highland, California, and will make one other stop in Pennsylvania as Carey will perform at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on December 3. 

