Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Mariah Carey announces Pittsburgh date for 'Merry Christmas One and All!' tour

By Jonathan Fisher

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pop Talk Live: October 2, 2023
Pop Talk Live: October 2, 2023 02:45

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh is getting another concert this holiday season as music icon Mariah Carey announced her new tour, which includes a date in the Steel City. 

The "Merry Christmas One And All" tour kicks off on Nov. 15 in California, but makes its way to Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at PPG Paints Arena. This tour is a 13-date run that includes dates in Montreal, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and more. 

Tickets will be available via several presales. The first one is on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. Following that presale will be the general sale of tickets, which begins on Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. People can buy tickets at LiveNation.com

Fans of Carey can expect to hear her holiday hit, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," among other holiday classics. 

It's been several years since Carey was in the steel city. According to her website, her "Caution World Tour" played a date in Pittsburgh on March 18, 2019 at the Benedum Center. 

First published on October 2, 2023 / 11:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.