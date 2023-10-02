Mariah Carey announces Pittsburgh date for 'Merry Christmas One and All!' tour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh is getting another concert this holiday season as music icon Mariah Carey announced her new tour, which includes a date in the Steel City.

The "Merry Christmas One And All" tour kicks off on Nov. 15 in California, but makes its way to Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at PPG Paints Arena. This tour is a 13-date run that includes dates in Montreal, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and more.

Tickets will be available via several presales. The first one is on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. Following that presale will be the general sale of tickets, which begins on Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. People can buy tickets at LiveNation.com.

Fans of Carey can expect to hear her holiday hit, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," among other holiday classics.

It's been several years since Carey was in the steel city. According to her website, her "Caution World Tour" played a date in Pittsburgh on March 18, 2019 at the Benedum Center.