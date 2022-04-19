Watch CBS News

Margaritaville Resort coming to the Poconos

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A unique resort is coming to the Poconos.

Margaritaville Resort Village Pocono Mountains is billed as a first-of-its-kind project inspired by musician Jimmy Buffet's hit song "Margaritaville." Construction on the resort village is expected to begin in 2023 and be open by mid-2024.

The project says it will pay homage to the original Pocono Manor, which was built in 1902. The resort will have gardens, restaurants, swimming pools, activities, and live entertainment.

There will also be an RV site, a hotel and "Tiny Homes" Bungalows.

