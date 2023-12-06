Marco Gonzales traded to Pirates, 2 days after he was acquired by Braves from Mariners
Marco Gonzales' time with the Atlanta Braves lasted just two days, ending when the pitcher was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates along with cash Tuesday night for a player to be named or cash.
Atlanta acquired the 31-year-old left-hander from the Seattle Mariners on Sunday night along with outfielder Jarred Kelenic, infielder Evan White and $4.5 million for right-handed pitchers Cole Phillips and Jackson Kowar.
Gonzales started 148 games over seven seasons with Seattle and had a 4.08 ERA during that time. He was 4-1 with a 5.22 ERA in 10 games last season before surgery to relieve pressure on a nerve in his left arm. He's expected to be ready for the start of spring training.
Gonzales is owed a $12 million salary for 2024. The first trade triggered a $250,000 assignment bonus.
