March of Dimes' annual March for Babies continues to aid families experiencing maternal and infant health problems

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three thousand people walked along the North Shore Sunday with the March of Dimes, all to support families experiencing maternal and infant health problems as part of the organization's largest fundraiser.

More than 40 years later, the pain doesn't go away for John Bricker of Harrisburg.

"It's terribly hard," John said. "I'm tearing up now."

In 1982, he lost his son, Greg, who was just three and a half years old, born with a heart defect. Eric is his twin brother.

"The whole family carries that memory, and we cherish that," Eric said.

They do that through the March of Dimes' annual March for Babies. It's the country's oldest charitable walk and raises money for research, programs, and education, so moms and babies can get the best start possible.

Jim Hogan is the chair of the Western Pennsylvania Board of Directors.

"We're trying to let families know that they're not alone, that this happens way too often," Hogan said.

According to the organization's annual report, the country's preterm birth rate is graded a D+ at more than 10%. Pennsylvania earned a C+ grade.

One in 10 babies in the country will be born premature, and about 700 women die each year from pregnancy-related complications, making the U.S. among the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth.

"I just admire him for it, in his commitment, his dedication just to helping people, most of which will never get to meet him, just complete strangers," Eric said.

John has been doing the walk for 50 years, even before he had kids. He got more involved after Greg died.

"Please give so others don't go through what my wife and I went through," John said.

Back in the day, John took part in the Harrisburg walk, and when it ended, he continued doing it in his neighborhood. Now, John is just $50,000 shy of reaching $1 million after all these years.

As he gets closer to this milestone, the organization brought him to the North Shore to honor him with the first annual 'John Bricker Legacy Award.'

It's something he doesn't take lightly, as he remembers his son.

"I'd love to see every child born with a fighting chance, you know, it's something that's in me now, and it's going to stay with me," John said.