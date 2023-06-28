'Marc Fogel Act' would increase transparency on wrongful detainment determinations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's a new effort in congress aimed at helping free Marc Fogel from a prison in Russia.

Fogel is the Butler County native who was sentenced to 14 years in prison last June after being detained at a Russian airport with medical marijuana prescribed for his chronic back pain.

A bipartisan group of Pennsylvania congress members is behind the 'Marc Fogel Act.'

The proposed legislation would require more transparency from congress on how determinations of wrongful determinations are made.

Right now, Fogel does not have that status.