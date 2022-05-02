Watch CBS News

Marathoner gets medal and proposal at the finish line

By Pat Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Finish line proposal at Pittsburgh Marathon 00:13

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Finishing the marathon is a tremendous life achievement.

So is getting engaged.

For one marathon finisher on Sunday morning, he got a medal and a proposal answer.

His girlfriend cheered him on with a sign reading, "If you finish, I'll marry you!"

He met his girlfriend at the finish line for a celebratory kiss.

Congratulations one what was a monumental day for the couple!

First published on May 1, 2022 / 8:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.