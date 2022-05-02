Marathoner gets medal and proposal at the finish line
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Finishing the marathon is a tremendous life achievement.
So is getting engaged.
For one marathon finisher on Sunday morning, he got a medal and a proposal answer.
His girlfriend cheered him on with a sign reading, "If you finish, I'll marry you!"
He met his girlfriend at the finish line for a celebratory kiss.
Congratulations one what was a monumental day for the couple!
