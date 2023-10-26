Map shows off Pittsburgh-area homes with spooky Halloween decorations

MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) -- Get your walking shoes ready because things are getting spooky in one South Hills neighborhood.

From yard to yard to yard not one of them disappoints and one guy said if everyone's spending this much time and energy, why not show it off?

Drive up McFarland Road in Mt. Lebanon and something is looking down on you.

"Our theme is whatever was on sale at one of the big box stores," said Mt. Lebanon resident Chris Reidenbagh.

With a cauldron, 12-foot skeletons and even a creative take on the utility company's digging spot, Chris Reidenbagh is into Halloween, and turns out, he's in good company.

"So I thought it would be a cool idea to put this in a few of the groups for Mt. Lebanon parents," he said.

The feedback poured in with so many other neighbors doing it big this year too, so he made a map with cross streets and descriptions.

"It took me I want to say maybe about 45 minutes in total to do everything," he said.

The map led KDKA-TV to Ralph Bergin on Carnegie Street.

"The kids start bugging me in August to start putting it up," Bergin said of his Halloween decorations.

As it's grown over the years, Bergin's got support from the neighbors and permission from the wife.

"She loves it, she'll go with me and she'll see something new and say, 'oh we gotta get that,'" he said.

And the tour also takes you down Morrison Drive, where Ken Shearon is loving his new ride -- a decorative hearse. And he says his wife didn't flinch as he casually built a coffin in the basement.

"I made that in a way that will disassemble, that was the one caveat from my wife," he said.

It's a passion project by all these neighbors to share a scare for the kids.

"It's the best time of year, the leaves are changing and you can walk the routes and go to different neighborhoods and just spend time with the family. "

And the best part of all of this is Reidenbagh has done all the work for you. Just click here for the map.