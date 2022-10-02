Many gather in Pittsburgh to protest Iranian regime

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today, dozens of people gathered at the City-County Building in Downtown Pittsburgh to protest against the Iranian regime.

Many American-Iranians who are living here in Pittsburgh were part of the crowd. They said they wanted to show their solidarity with the brave women of Iran.

"This is an issue of human rights," Fayezeh Haji Hassan said. "In any society, if you want a free world, you have to have free women."

After the demonstration, the protestors peacefully marched up Grant Street.