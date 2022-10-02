Watch CBS News
Local News

Many gather in Pittsburgh to protest Iranian regime

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Group Gathers In Downtown Pittsburgh To Protest Iranian Regime
Group Gathers In Downtown Pittsburgh To Protest Iranian Regime 01:02

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today, dozens of people gathered at the City-County Building in Downtown Pittsburgh to protest against the Iranian regime.

Many American-Iranians who are living here in Pittsburgh were part of the crowd. They said they wanted to show their solidarity with the brave women of Iran.

"This is an issue of human rights," Fayezeh Haji Hassan said. "In any society, if you want a free world, you have to have free women."

After the demonstration, the protestors peacefully marched up Grant Street.

First published on October 1, 2022 / 9:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.