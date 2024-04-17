Mancini's and Pittsburgh Brewing Company team up for seasonal "Iron City Beer Buns"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're planning on having a picnic in Pittsburgh this summer, two iconic Pittsburgh brands are teaming up for a Burgh-centric bread you can bring in your basket.

Mancini's Bakery and Pittsburgh Brewing Company announced a partnership to create Iron City Beer Buns.

Pittsburgh Brewing Company/Mancini's Bakery

On April 22, customers will be able to get their first taste of the new bread at the McKees Rocks location during a special block party and the 100 customers to visit will get a grilled burger on the new buns.

They will also be available at the Strip District location as long as supplies last.

"I have been considering a partnership with Pittsburgh Brewing for some time because Iron City is a Pittsburgh institution just like Mancini's Bread," said Nick Mancini Hartner, baker and co-owner of Mancini's. "After some brainstorming, we thought a beer bread was the perfect culmination of these two brands to bring together for the 'Burgh to enjoy, especially as the season for cookouts and family get-togethers is upon us."

The block party in McKees Rocks will take place from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and there will be special guests such as the YaJagoff Podcast, Nick Mancini, Pittsburgh Brewing Company representatives, and more.

"We are very excited to be collaborating with Mancini's on the Iron City Beer Buns," said Pittsburgh Brewing Marketing Director, Rachel Semelbauer. "We have worked on many local collaborations in the past, but nothing like this before. Usually, the collaboration involves the beer itself, but this time it is the byproduct of our brewing process (spent grain.)"

Once again, the new bread will be available starting on April 22.