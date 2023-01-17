Man in wheelchair hit by driver of car in Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man in a wheelchair was hit by the driver of a car in Downtown Pittsburgh on Monday.
The man was crossing Fifth Avenue at Smithfield Street when he was hit. He was taken to a local hospital, and his condition is not known at this time.
Pittsburgh police have not said if the driver stayed at the scene or if charges will be filed.
