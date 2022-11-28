Man wanted in Verona shooting arrested in Tarentum

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Penn Hills earlier this month has been arrested.

Allegheny County police said Monday that Shuron Porter, 43, was arrested in Tarentum. He was wanted in connection with a shooting that injured one person in Verona on Nov. 10.

Police said officers were called to Allegheny River Boulevard on Nov. 10 for reports of a fight. A man was found shot in the abdomen at the scene.

Officials said the suspect, later identified as Porter, fled the scene in a vehicle and crashed in Penn Hills. An arrest warrant was issued for him on Nov. 13. He was charged with aggravated assault, person not to possess firearms, carrying a firearm without a license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, criminal attempt homicide, and carrying a loaded weapon.

Porter is in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting his arraignment.