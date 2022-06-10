Watch CBS News
Man wanted in killing of his wife in Pittsburgh found dead in Philadelphia

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police say a man wanted for the killing of his wife was found dead in Philadelphia. 

Police say Sharay Newson was reported missing on Tuesday and later found dead at her home in Hazelwood on Wednesday. 

When police went looking for her husband, John Newson, they tracked him to a home in Philadephia on Friday.

Law enforcement said shots were fired in the home, and Philadelphia SWAT was called in. Officers then found the man dead inside the home. 

No cause of death was released for John Newson. The investigation is ongoing. 

