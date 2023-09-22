Man wanted in Ohio leads highway patrol on chase through three states, ending in western Pennsylvania

MCDONALD, Pa. (KDKA) - An Ohio man is in custody after he led the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a chase through three states, which ended in western Pennsylvania.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Tyler Karhut of Toronto, Ohio was spotted at a rest area in Ohio.

It was there that troopers identified him as a person wanted in Jefferson County, Ohio and as troopers approached the vehicle, he did not comply with commands, and a chase ensued on State Route 7 through Ohio, into West Virginia, and into Pennsylvania.

During the chase, Karhut fired shots at troopers from the vehicle.

Once the chase entered into Pennsylvania, troopers stopped the pursuit, but not long after that, McDonald Borough Police located the vehicle and Karhut was taken into custody.

No one was hurt during the chase or when shots were fired.

Karhut was wanted on warrants for aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, and aggravated menacing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.