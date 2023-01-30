Man wanted for shooting another man in Beaver County
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of shooting another man in Beaver County.
Aliquippa police were called to Linmar Terrace just after 5 a.m. Sunday morning, where they found a man with a head injury as a result of a shooting.
State troopers are now looking for 30-year-old Tyler Lynell Walker, who is facing aggravated assault charges.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.