Man wanted for shooting another man in Beaver County

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of shooting another man in Beaver County.

Aliquippa police were called to Linmar Terrace just after 5 a.m. Sunday morning, where they found a man with a head injury as a result of a shooting.

State troopers are now looking for 30-year-old Tyler Lynell Walker, who is facing aggravated assault charges.