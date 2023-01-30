Watch CBS News
Local News

Man wanted for shooting another man in Beaver County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) -  An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of shooting another man in Beaver County.

Aliquippa police were called to Linmar Terrace just after 5 a.m. Sunday morning, where they found a man with a head injury as a result of a shooting.

State troopers are now looking for 30-year-old Tyler Lynell Walker, who is facing aggravated assault charges.

First published on January 29, 2023 / 8:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.