Watch CBS News

Man wanted for attempted homicide arrested during traffic stop

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Wanted man arrested in Jefferson Hills 00:18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of Allegheny County's most wanted individuals is off of the streets.

Jefferson Hills Police arrested Cyon Taylor during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

thumbnail-278906839-699758901369196-428214131793034881-n.jpg
Jefferson Hills Borough Police Department

Police say Taylor gave officers a false name and reported finding drugs in the vehicle, including heroin.

Officers then discovered that Taylor was wanted for attempted homicide and aggravated assault in separate shooting incidents.

Taylor was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. 

First published on April 21, 2022 / 1:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.