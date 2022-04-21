Man wanted for attempted homicide arrested during traffic stop

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of Allegheny County's most wanted individuals is off of the streets.

Jefferson Hills Police arrested Cyon Taylor during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Jefferson Hills Borough Police Department

Police say Taylor gave officers a false name and reported finding drugs in the vehicle, including heroin.

Officers then discovered that Taylor was wanted for attempted homicide and aggravated assault in separate shooting incidents.

Taylor was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.