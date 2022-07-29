Man wanted for allegedly assaulting Giant Eagle employee

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are searching for a man accused of attacking an employee at Giant Eagle.

Ernest Hardman is accusing of punching a worker at the store's location in Crafton last week.

Police say Hardman told an employee he left his wallet in the store after it closed.

When the employee said he didn't have a key, Hardman allegedly hit him.

Police paperwork says Hardman is also wanted in connection with several other crimes.