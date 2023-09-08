Man dies after frontloader dumps limestone on him at Indiana County quarry

SALTSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is dead after a frontloader accidentally dumped several tons of limestone on him at a quarry in Indiana County.

The man was inside a large steel mining bin at Ridge Limestone Quarry on Coleman Road in Saltsburg when the limestone was dumped on him around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

(Photo: KDKA)

Responders said when they got to the scene, they realized the man was dead. They tried to get him out but after realizing how difficult that was, they tilted the steel mining bin so they could recover his body, KDKA-TV's Ross Guidotti reports.

The name of the 30-year-old man hasn't been released.

Pennsylvania State Police are at the scene investigating.

