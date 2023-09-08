Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after frontloader dumps limestone on him at Indiana County quarry

By Ross Guidotti

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man reportedly trapped at Indiana County quarry
Man reportedly trapped at Indiana County quarry 01:30

SALTSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is dead after a frontloader accidentally dumped several tons of limestone on him at a quarry in Indiana County. 

The man was inside a large steel mining bin at Ridge Limestone Quarry on Coleman Road in Saltsburg when the limestone was dumped on him around 10:30 a.m. Friday. 

kdka-ridge-limestone-quarry.png
(Photo: KDKA)

Responders said when they got to the scene, they realized the man was dead. They tried to get him out but after realizing how difficult that was, they tilted the steel mining bin so they could recover his body, KDKA-TV's Ross Guidotti reports. 

The name of the 30-year-old man hasn't been released.  

Pennsylvania State Police are at the scene investigating. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

Ross Guidotti
Ross Guidotti - KDKA

Ross Guidotti, a Pittsburgh native and Point Park graduate , joined KDKA in 2001 as a general assignment reporter.

First published on September 8, 2023 / 12:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.