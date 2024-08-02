Police-involved shooting at Frederick Super 8 Motel sends 1 man to hospital

A shooting involving a Frederick County Sheriff's Deputy sends a man to Shock Trauma A shooting involving a Frederick County Sheriff's Deputy sends a man to Shock Trauma 00:40

FREDERICK, Md. - The Frederick County Sheriff's office was on the scene Friday morning of a shooting involving one of their deputies.

Officials responded to the area of the Super 8 Motel on Monocacy Boulevard for a call just before midnight Thursday. Deputies were attempting to locate a 45-year-old man wanted for child sexual assault and abuse charges in Beaver County, Pennsylvania.

The vehicle associated with the wanted suspect was located on the property and authorities confirmed the man was registered at the motel. Authorities made contact with the man through the door of the room. They said the suspect refused to exit and told deputies he had a gun.

Additional units from the sheriff's office and Frederick City Police responded to the scene. Around 12:50 a.m., the barricade escalated and shots were fired.

The wanted suspect was shot by law enforcement and rendered aid by deputies and EMS personnel on scene. He was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore by a Maryland State Police helicopter, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that a Frederick City Police officer with 8 years of service and a Frederick County sheriff's deputy with 8 years of service discharged their firearms during the incident.

Maryland State Police were requested and will be handling the ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson with the department said a man was shot and transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore City for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

There were no law enforcement officers or motel guests injured during the incident, officials say.

Both the Frederick City Police officer and the Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputy have been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.