Man accused of threatening 3 federal judges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man is accused of threatening the lives of three federal judges in the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Henry Holmes is accused of mailing threatening letters to Judge Mark Hornak, Judge Maureen Kelly and Judge Cynthia Eddy.

He's upset because the judges all dismissed his case filed against a jail warden and a police officer. He's also upset that when he failed to register a change of address as a registered sex offender, police put flyers up in his neighborhood to alert the community, which is required by law.

According to court paperwork, he said, "Judges put this entire family at risk ... you will be dealt with" and "My family members who retired from the military will enforce this to the death."

He's charged with mailing threatening communications and retaliating against a federal officer by threat.

The U.S. Marshals talked to Holmes in person two times about ceasing to send threatening letters but he allegedly kept at it.

