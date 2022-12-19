Man accused of threatening to blow up Latrobe Hospital

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Westmoreland County man is facing felony charges after police say he threatened to blow up a hospital.

Latrobe police say Paul White Jr. was angry over how the hospital was caring for a relative. He reportedly said he knew how to blow things up and has done it before.

According to investigators, the 37-year-old man walked into Latrobe Area Hospital making threats and wanting answers about the care a relative was receiving there. Police say White initially told hospital staff he blew up cars for the Pagans Motorcycle Club.

Police say the alleged threats grew with White's anger. The suspect told police he was trained and ready to take action, saying he was in the military and had enough training to "take out the hospital".

Staff called police but White was gone by the time they arrived. However, he was arrested Saturday when he returned to the hospital, but not before the facility took significant measures after the alleged threats.

"They had to lock down the hospital and restrict it at two entrances at those two entrances there was security that was checking everyone that was coming in," said Latrobe Police Sgt. Robert Derk, calling it "very disruptive" to hospital services.

White is in the Westmoreland County Jail held on bond.