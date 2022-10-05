Man tased after running from Fayette County sheriff's deputies

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A video showing a man right after he was tased by sheriff's deputies in Fayette County is making the rounds on social media.

The video shows a man right after he was tased by sheriff's deputies, raising questions about if excessive force was used. Officials say he ran from deputies and resisted arrest.

Sheriff James Custer gave KDKA exclusive video from inside the courthouse. Custer says he's always been about transparency and that's why he felt it was important to share the video.

Anthony Sheffey of Uniontown appeared in court on Monday for a trial that was postponed. While at the Fayette County Courthouse, the sheriff's office got word Sheffey had an active felony bench warrant out of Allegheny County. He was informed and taken to the sheriff's office in the basement of the courthouse. When they got the ok from Allegheny County to arrest Sheffey, he stopped cooperating.

"At that time, he pulled and pushed away from the officer that was attempting to handcuff him and fled from the office," Custer said.

Video from inside the courthouse shows Sheffey running down the basement hallway, up a set of stairs to the main level and out the front door. Once outside, he's met with another deputy who gave verbal commands to stop.

"When he failed to comply or stop running, he (the sheriff deputy) deployed his taser which struck Mr. Sheffey and then Mr. Sheffey fell to the ground," Custer said.

That's where the bystander video picks up. It shows Sheffey on the ground with multiple deputies around him. In one frame you see a deputy pick up his foot and put it back down. At that angle, it appears he may be stomping on Sheffey. But looking at the video from courthouse cameras, you can clearly see that's not the case. Even Custer agrees it looks deceiving.

"There's 50 feet of little copper leads, thin wires laying in the ground. The officer went over to actually bend down and pull those up and when he was stepping back, he got his feet tangled in that wire and that's what he was raising his leg and knee, the other foot just shaking the wire off of his foot," Custer said.

Custer was present the entire time and is even seen in the video chasing Sheffey. He said his deputies followed the law and calls the situation unfortunate.

"He was on a full run so he just fell and was unable to put his arms out and brace the fall. His head hit the concrete and that's where the injury came from because after that, there were no blows to the head or excessive force."

Sheffey was taken to the hospital.

KDKA stopped in the office of Sheffey's attorney for comment. He would only say he hopes his client recovers.

Charges are expected to be filed against Sheffey for this incident.