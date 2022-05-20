Watch CBS News
Man taken into custody following deadly shooting in Versailles Borough

By Bryant Reed

WHITE OAK (KDKA) -- A man is in custody following a deadly shooting in Versailles Borough.

According to Allegheny County Police, 911 operators were notified of a car that had crashed into a building along Walnut Street just after 12:30 a.m.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man in the car who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound. It's unclear when or where the man was shot. 

A short time later, a man who police describe as a suspect turned himself into White Oak Police.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

