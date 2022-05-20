Man taken into custody following deadly shooting in Versailles Borough
WHITE OAK (KDKA) -- A man is in custody following a deadly shooting in Versailles Borough.
According to Allegheny County Police, 911 operators were notified of a car that had crashed into a building along Walnut Street just after 12:30 a.m.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man in the car who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound. It's unclear when or where the man was shot.
A short time later, a man who police describe as a suspect turned himself into White Oak Police.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.