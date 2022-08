Man struck, killed while changing tire along Interstate-80

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was struck and killed along I-80 in Mercer County on Sunday morning.

State Troopers say Daniel Lee Leinen was changing his driver's side rear tire along the shoulder near the Grove City exit when he was struck by a vehicle.

Leinen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Right now, there's no word on any charges.