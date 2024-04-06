Man struck, killed by train on Pittsburgh's South Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man has died after being struck by a train on Pittsburgh's South Side.
Pittsburgh emergency responders were called around 6:30 p.m. Saturday to railroad tracks underneath the bridge where South 12th Street meets Brosville Street after receiving a report that a person had been struck by a train.
An adult male was found and pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
The man's identity has not been revealed.