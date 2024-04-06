Watch CBS News
Man struck, killed by train on Pittsburgh's South Side

By Garrett Behanna

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man has died after being struck by a train on Pittsburgh's South Side.

Pittsburgh emergency responders were called around 6:30 p.m. Saturday to railroad tracks underneath the bridge where South 12th Street meets Brosville Street after receiving a report that a person had been struck by a train.

An adult male was found and pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

The man's identity has not been revealed.

First published on April 6, 2024 / 8:53 PM EDT

