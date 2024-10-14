Man struck by vehicle in Penn Hills; county police investigating

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Penn Hills on Monday morning.

Allegheny County police were notified just after 6:30 a.m. Monday of a vehicle striking a pedestrian near Frankstown Road at Overbrook Drive.

First responders arrived at the scene and found an adult male victim who was taken to an area hospital. The driver remained at the scene, according to a county police spokesperson.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.