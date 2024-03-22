Man steals $5,000 in cash dropped at Rivers Casino, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is accused of stealing $5,000 a person at the Rivers Casino unknowingly dropped while playing the slot machines.

Pennsylvania State Police said the victim had hit the jackpot at a slot machine and was paid out in cash on the afternoon of March 8. When he sat back down to keep playing, a bundle of $100 bills fell out of his pocket and onto the floor behind him, according to the police report.

While he was playing, unaware that he had dropped the cash, police said the suspect came up in an electrical wheelchair, took the money and left before anyone realized the jackpot was gone. By the time the alleged theft was reported to casino security or police, the suspect had left.

Police describe the suspect as between 50 to 60 years old. Troopers said he used the T to get to the casino, getting off at the station between there and Acrisure Stadium.

The case is still under investigation and charges are pending once law enforcement identifies the suspect, police said.