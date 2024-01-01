Watch CBS News
Man stabbed to death inside North Side home

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man killed in stabbing on Pittsburgh's North Side
Man killed in stabbing on Pittsburgh's North Side 00:18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was stabbed to death inside a home on Pittsburgh's North Side on Sunday night.

According to Pittsburgh Police, The stabbing happened during an apparent domestic dispute along Suismon Street.

The man was found in the basement of the home and had been stabbed multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and have not announced any suspect descriptions or arrests.

Mike Darnay
238700695-10102115172000875-2846252720336865635-n.jpg

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and high school sports.

