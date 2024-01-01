Man stabbed to death inside North Side home
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was stabbed to death inside a home on Pittsburgh's North Side on Sunday night.
According to Pittsburgh Police, The stabbing happened during an apparent domestic dispute along Suismon Street.
The man was found in the basement of the home and had been stabbed multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and have not announced any suspect descriptions or arrests.
