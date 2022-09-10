Watch CBS News
Man stabbed on the North Shore

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in critical but stable condition after being stabbed on Pittsburgh's North Shore.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responded Friday to the North Shore just before 8:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. A man was found near the 700 block of Casino Dr. with "severe" stab wounds, officials said. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital, and one person was detained. 

Police are investigating. 

