24-year-old man shot in the stomach in North Versailles

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot in the stomach in North Versailles.

Allegheny County police said Tuesday that county 911 was notified of a shooting on Hyer Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

First responders found the victim, a 24-year-old man. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical but stable condition, police said.

Law enforcement is investigating. It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests.