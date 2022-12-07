24-year-old man shot in the stomach in North Versailles
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot in the stomach in North Versailles.
Allegheny County police said Tuesday that county 911 was notified of a shooting on Hyer Avenue around 4:30 p.m.
First responders found the victim, a 24-year-old man. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical but stable condition, police said.
Law enforcement is investigating. It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests.
