Man shot multiple times inside Scott Township apartment
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times inside an apartment in Scott Township.
Allegheny County Police say dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Camelot Drive just after 6:45 a.m. on Monday.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man inside an apartment who had been shot multiple times.
Police say he was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
