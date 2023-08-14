Man shot multiple times inside Scott Township apartment

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times inside an apartment in Scott Township.

Allegheny County Police say dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Camelot Drive just after 6:45 a.m. on Monday.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man inside an apartment who had been shot multiple times.

Police say he was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating.