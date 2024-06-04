Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot multiple times in Homestead

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times on Monday in Homestead. 

Allegheny County Police say that the shooting happened along East 18th Avenue just before 9 p.m. on Monday. 

kdka-east-18th-avenue-homestead-shooting.png
A man was shot multiple times along East 18th Avenue in Homestead. Allegheny County Police are investigating.  KDKA Photojournalist Damian Catanza

According to police, first responders arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical, but stable condition.

Detectives from the County Police Homicide Unit are leading the investigation into the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

First published on June 4, 2024 / 1:19 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.