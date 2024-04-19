Man found shot to death inside home in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was found shot to death inside a home in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood on Friday.

Police found a 50-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds after they responded to Lowell Street for reports of a shooting. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was found shot to death inside a home in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood on April 19, 2024. (Photo: KDKA's Ricky Sayer)

Two suspects ran from the scene, police said. No one has been arrested.

"I just heard gunshots. I heard loud gunshots. I was about two blocks up because me and my kids had just got back from a field trip," said Rhonda Madden, who was nearby when the shooting happened.

Detectives with the violent crime unit and mobile crime unit are investigating. No other details were immediately available.