Man shot, killed outside Pittsburgh convenience store
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was shot and killed outside a convenience store in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood.
Police said they were called to Amanda Street for reports of a man shot outside Triangle Mart shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
When first responders got there, they found a 51-year-old at the back of the building with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died. His identity hasn't been released.
Detectives with the violent crime unit are investigating and reviewing video, police said. Crime scene tape blocked off the front of the convenience store as police investigated.
A woman who told KDKA-TV she was a friend of the victim said things like this keep happening in her neighborhood and it makes her want to move.
There's been no word on any suspects.