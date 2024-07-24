Man shot, killed outside Pittsburgh convenience store

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was shot and killed outside a convenience store in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood.

Police said they were called to Amanda Street for reports of a man shot outside Triangle Mart shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

When first responders got there, they found a 51-year-old at the back of the building with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died. His identity hasn't been released.

A man was shot and killed outside a convenience store in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood on July 24, 2024. (Photo: KDKA)

Detectives with the violent crime unit are investigating and reviewing video, police said. Crime scene tape blocked off the front of the convenience store as police investigated.

A woman who told KDKA-TV she was a friend of the victim said things like this keep happening in her neighborhood and it makes her want to move.

There's been no word on any suspects.