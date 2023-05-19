Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot, killed in Neville Township

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man shot, killed in Neville Township
Man shot, killed in Neville Township 00:12

NEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was shot to death in Neville Township on Thursday. 

Police said they found a man who had been shot inside a home after they were called to Grand Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

The man, whose identity hasn't been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

Allegheny County's homicide detectives are investigating. 

There's been no word on any potential suspects. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 10:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.