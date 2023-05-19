Man shot, killed in Neville Township

NEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was shot to death in Neville Township on Thursday.

Police said they found a man who had been shot inside a home after they were called to Grand Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

The man, whose identity hasn't been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Allegheny County's homicide detectives are investigating.

There's been no word on any potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.