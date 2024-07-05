Watch CBS News
Crime

Man found shot to death inside McKeesport home

By Madeline Bartos

CBS Pittsburgh

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was found shot to death inside a home in McKeesport on Friday.

The man was found with a gunshot wound inside a house on Garbett Street after first responders were called there around 2 p.m., Allegheny County police said. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity hasn't been released. 

A man was found shot to death inside a house on Garbett Street in McKeesport on July 5, 2024.  (Photo: KDKA)

Police didn't release any more details and there's been no word on suspects.

Allegheny County police's homicide unit was called in to help with the investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Madeline Bartos

