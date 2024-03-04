Watch CBS News
24-year-old shot, killed in McKees Rocks

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in McKees Rocks on Monday evening. 

The victim was found shot multiple times after first responders were dispatched to a shooting in the area of Third Street and Boquet Street around 5 p.m. on Monday.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where Allegheny County police said he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released. 

Detectives said based on the evidence of the scene, they determined the suspect approached and shot at the victim, then the victim returned fire but was hit. The suspect ran from the scene, police said. 

Investigators didn't release any more information. 

Allegheny County homicide detectives have initiated the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

First published on March 4, 2024 / 7:44 PM EST

