Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot, killed inside East Hills apartment

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood.

Police were called out to the 2100 block of Park Hill Drive late on Thursday night following reports that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside an apartment.

img-4037.jpg
A man was found shot to death inside an apartment in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police have not provided any suspect descriptions and say that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

First published on September 2, 2022 / 1:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.