Man shot, killed inside East Hills apartment

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood.

Police were called out to the 2100 block of Park Hill Drive late on Thursday night following reports that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside an apartment.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not provided any suspect descriptions and say that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

