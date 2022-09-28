Watch CBS News
Man shot, killed in Pittsburgh's St. Clair neighborhood

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are searching for a suspect following a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's St. Clair neighborhood.

Police say officers were called out to the 500 block of Kohne Street after receiving a call that reported hearing multiple shots fired in the area.

kdka-kohne-street-st-clair-shooting.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the street who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no one has been taken into custody and that the investigation is ongoing. 

First published on September 28, 2022 / 1:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

