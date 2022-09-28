Man shot, killed in Pittsburgh's St. Clair neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are searching for a suspect following a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's St. Clair neighborhood.

Police say officers were called out to the 500 block of Kohne Street after receiving a call that reported hearing multiple shots fired in the area.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the street who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no one has been taken into custody and that the investigation is ongoing.