Man shot, killed in Braddock apartment building

BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was shot and killed inside an apartment building in Braddock on Friday, police said.

Allegheny County police said first responders found a man with gunshot wounds after they were called to a shooting inside an apartment building on Library Street shortly before noon.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity hasn't been released.

HAPPENING NOW—>crime scene investigators on Library Street in Braddock. Working to get more information #KDKA pic.twitter.com/nclb03oWEp — Shelley Bortz KDKA (@KdkaBortz) May 5, 2023

County police said their homicide detectives are investigating.

There's been no word on any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

