Man shot, killed in Braddock apartment building

BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was shot and killed inside an apartment building in Braddock on Friday, police said. 

Allegheny County police said first responders found a man with gunshot wounds after they were called to a shooting inside an apartment building on Library Street shortly before noon. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity hasn't been released.

County police said their homicide detectives are investigating. 

There's been no word on any suspects. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

First published on May 5, 2023 / 1:56 PM

