Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot in the leg in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was shot in the leg late Monday night in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. 

Pittsburgh Police say that officers were called out to the area of Lemington Avenue and Oberlin Street just before 11 p.m. after an 11-round ShotSpotter alert was sent out. 

kdka-lemington-avenue-shooting.png
A man was shot in the leg late Monday night in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man a few houses down who had been shot in the leg.

Police say that officers helped the man by applying a tourniquet and medics took him to the hospital. He was last listed in stable condition. 

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are handling the investigation into the shooting, which police described as ongoing. 

No suspect descriptions were provided by police. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

First published on June 25, 2024 / 1:12 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.