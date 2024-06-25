Man shot in the leg in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was shot in the leg late Monday night in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police say that officers were called out to the area of Lemington Avenue and Oberlin Street just before 11 p.m. after an 11-round ShotSpotter alert was sent out.

A man was shot in the leg late Monday night in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man a few houses down who had been shot in the leg.

Police say that officers helped the man by applying a tourniquet and medics took him to the hospital. He was last listed in stable condition.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are handling the investigation into the shooting, which police described as ongoing.

No suspect descriptions were provided by police.