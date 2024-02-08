Man shot in the leg in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in the city's Homewood neighborhood.

Police say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. along Frankstown Avenue.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a 53-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.

He was conscious and alert while speaking to officers and medics before being taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say a nearby convenience store was hit by gunfire as well.

Police say detectives will be reviewing surveillance footage as part of the ongoing investigation.