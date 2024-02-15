Man shot in the foot outside Pittsburgh Greyhound bus station

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was shot in the foot outside the Greyhound bus station along Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

Police say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. when a man who had just gotten off of a bus from New York got into a fight with people in a vehicle he was waiting to get into.

A man was shot in the foot outside of the Greyhound bus station in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

The man was shot in the foot and was taken to the hospital, last listed in stable condition.

Police say the vehicle involved took off and was later found in Butler.

Detectives with the Violent Crime Unit are handling the investigation into the shooting.