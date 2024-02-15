Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot in the foot outside Pittsburgh Greyhound bus station

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating shooting outside Pittsburgh Greyhound bus station
Police investigating shooting outside Pittsburgh Greyhound bus station 00:18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was shot in the foot outside the Greyhound bus station along Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

Police say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. when a man who had just gotten off of a bus from New York got into a fight with people in a vehicle he was waiting to get into.

kdka-pittsburgh-greyhound-station-shooting-1.jpg
A man was shot in the foot outside of the Greyhound bus station in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

The man was shot in the foot and was taken to the hospital, last listed in stable condition.

Police say the vehicle involved took off and was later found in Butler.

Detectives with the Violent Crime Unit are handling the investigation into the shooting. 

Mike Darnay
238700695-10102115172000875-2846252720336865635-n.jpg

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and high school sports.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 5:30 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.