Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot in both legs in Brighton Heights

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man shot in the legs in Brighton Heights
Man shot in the legs in Brighton Heights 00:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was shot twice in Brighton Heights.

According to police, they were called to Brighton Woods Road around 7:30 on Saturday night after reports of at least 10 shots fired.

Once they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to both of his legs.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No suspects or arrests have been announced.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on July 17, 2022 / 6:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.