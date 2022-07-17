Man shot in both legs in Brighton Heights

Man shot in the legs in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was shot twice in Brighton Heights.

According to police, they were called to Brighton Woods Road around 7:30 on Saturday night after reports of at least 10 shots fired.

Once they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to both of his legs.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No suspects or arrests have been announced.

