Police: Man shot trying to break into ex-girlfriend's Washington County home

EAST BETHLEHEM, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a man was shot trying to break into his ex-girlfriend's home in Washington County.

Pennsylvania State Police said the 26-year-old went to his ex's house on Ziskand Road in East Bethlehem Township on Sunday night and tried to get in through a locked screen door.

The homeowner told him to leave, but police said he continued to break the screen door and tried to get in.

Investigators said the resident shot him once and he was flown to the hospital. There was no update on his condition.

Police didn't mention whether charges would be filed but said the investigation is ongoing.