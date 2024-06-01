Man shot and killed in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead after a late-night shooting in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 10 p.m., police were alerted to a shooting in the 600 block of Sherwood Avenue after three ShotSpotter alerts totaled 17 rounds.

Once police arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot in the chest and legs.

He was treated at the scene but considered to be in grave condition so he was then taken to hospital where he ultimately died.

Pittsburgh Police Mobile Crime Unit was able to process all evidence at the scene - shell casings and video footage.

No suspects have been named and Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.