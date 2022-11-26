Man shocked while working on roof of home in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in the hospital after he was shocked Friday while working on the roof of a home in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar.

The man was at a home on the corner of Paulson Avenue and Dunmore Street. First responders say he was doing roofing work, but it's unclear how he was shocked.

The man suffered electrical burns to his hand and ankle. At the last check, he was in serious condition but is expected to recover.