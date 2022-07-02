Man wanted for child sex crimes in Derry Township arrested in Mexico

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Six years after a Mexican citizen was charged with sexually assaulting a child, authorities are bringing him back to Westmoreland County to face trial.

According to prosecutors, Efrain Fernandez-Nicholas was charged in 2016 for crimes against a child he committed in 2013 in Derry Township.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said Fernandez-Nicholas returned to Mexico when the accusations were reported, so prosecutors pursued extradition with help from the Department of Justice.

Fernandez-Nicholas was arrested in Mexico, where authorities ordered him to return to the U.S. on Friday. The U.S. Marshals Serice went to Mexico City to bring him back to Westmoreland County to face trial, the DA's office said.

In a statement, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli called the allegations against Fernandez-Nicholas "heinous and egregious."